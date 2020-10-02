 Skip to main content
Sacred Heart to host Guild Supper on Oct. 8
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Osage.

 STEVEN THOMPSON THE PRESS-NEWS

Sacred Heart Church will host the Guild Supper on Thursday, October 8, in the Sacred Heart Church Hall.

Menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner rolls, and assorted pies and salads.

Serving will be 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., and the cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. Public is welcome. Handicap accessible. Please use the entrance by the East parking lot. There will be dining-in with social distancing. Carry-outs are available.

