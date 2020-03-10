Sacred Heart in Osage to host dueling pianos events

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will hold Dueling Piano events at the Columbus Club on March 14 to help raise funds for its new church.

There will be two shows - one for all ages at 5 p.m. and another adults-only show starting at 8 p.m. Doors for the 5 p.m. show open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for the first show are $15 each for adults, ages 3-12 are $7, and ages 2 and under are free. There will be a kid-friendly meal, gift bags, and face painting before and during the show. A full cash bar for adults will be available.

Doors open for the St. Patrick’s Day-themed two-plus hour show at 7:30 pm. Heavy appetizers and a full cash bar will be available. Tickets are $35 each. VIP tickets are available at $50 each, and includes reserved seating and one drink ticket.