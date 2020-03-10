You are the owner of this article.
Sacred Heart in Osage to host dueling pianos events
Sacred Heart Church

The stained glass windows and paintings depicting the Stations of the Cross at Sacred Heart Church. 

Sacred Heart Catholic Church  will hold Dueling Piano events at the Columbus Club on March 14 to help raise funds for its new church. 

There will be two shows - one for all ages at 5 p.m. and another adults-only show starting at 8 p.m. Doors for the 5 p.m. show open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for the first show are $15 each for adults, ages 3-12 are $7, and ages 2 and under are free. There will be a kid-friendly meal, gift bags, and face painting before and during the show. A full cash bar for adults will be available.

Doors open for the St. Patrick’s Day-themed two-plus hour show at 7:30 pm. Heavy appetizers and a full cash bar will be available. Tickets are $35 each. VIP tickets are available at $50 each, and includes reserved seating and one drink ticket.

Raffle tickets will also be sold at $5 each. Winners will be drawn during the second show. You will not need to be present to win. Money and raffle ticket stubs can be dropped off at the church office, given to a committee member, or held until the night of the event. Prizes include a week’s stay in Okoboji with Arnold Park tickets, pour painting or glazing party for 6-8 people, a guided kayak tour on the Cedar for 4-6 people, four 1-Day passes to the Lost Island Water Park in Waterloo, a pair of Summerstock Theater Tickets, pair of one-day passes to the Country Thunder Music Festival in Forest City, and a pair of tickets to the musical “Beautiful” at NIACC.

Buy tickets in advance from Sacred Heart Parish office, committee members (see list below) or online at http://bit.ly/SacredHeartPianoTix.

Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134

