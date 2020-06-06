Sacred Heart first church to reopen doors

Burkle says things were kept simple and short to keep people safe. No music was passed out, and the congregation was encouraged to just listen to the song leaders. Before the Mass, Burkle told the group that singing with a mask creates excess moisture and can make breathing difficult. The song leaders did not wear masks, but they practiced social distancing from the congregation. The songs were kept to only one or two verses.

Communion also looked a little different. Burkle was the only one who gave it out, and people were not required to take it if they didn’t want to. Burkle kept a further distance than he usually would when giving someone the host. There was also no chalice filled with wine that would’ve represented the blood of Christ.

Sacred Heart normally has two lectors, or scripture readers, but limited it to only one this time around. Burkle says he doesn’t want people to feel obligated if they’ve been a lector in the past; he wants people to put their own safety first. People could volunteer to be a lector, there was no schedule.

According to Burkle, the May 30 Saturday Mass had about 55 people. He thinks the Sunday morning Mass in Stacyville had about 35 people, and that the 10:30 a.m. Mass back in Osage had about 40.