Sacred Heart first church to reopen doors

The Rev. Raymond A. Burkle finally had an audience again for Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church during the weekend of May 29. He said having the church reopen on that particular weekend had special meaning because it was Pentecost.
Pentecost is 50 days after Easter, and it’s the time when the Holy Spirit descended on the disciples after his ascension to heaven. Burkle says it’s kind of like the birth of the church because that’s when the disciples started going forth and preaching the good news of the bible; before that, Jesus was the only who did the preaching. He says that starting this new beginning after COVID-19 during Pentecost is symbolic because of that.
“To some extent, it’s just important that we do reopen and allow people to come back to worship and to celebrate the sacraments and so forth,” says Burkle. “It just adds to the importance when there’s a good celebration to celebrate with.”
Before reopening, the church sent out a letter to its congregation announcing it would be opening to the public and what precautions would be taken.
Every other pew was roped off, and people had to wear masks. If someone didn’t have a mask, the church provided them with one. The church doors were propped open so that people wouldn’t have to touch them to enter or exit, and there were signs reminding people to practice social distancing.
Burkle says things were kept simple and short to keep people safe. No music was passed out, and the congregation was encouraged to just listen to the song leaders. Before the Mass, Burkle told the group that singing with a mask creates excess moisture and can make breathing difficult. The song leaders did not wear masks, but they practiced social distancing from the congregation. The songs were kept to only one or two verses.
Communion also looked a little different. Burkle was the only one who gave it out, and people were not required to take it if they didn’t want to. Burkle kept a further distance than he usually would when giving someone the host. There was also no chalice filled with wine that would’ve represented the blood of Christ.
Sacred Heart normally has two lectors, or scripture readers, but limited it to only one this time around. Burkle says he doesn’t want people to feel obligated if they’ve been a lector in the past; he wants people to put their own safety first. People could volunteer to be a lector, there was no schedule.
According to Burkle, the May 30 Saturday Mass had about 55 people. He thinks the Sunday morning Mass in Stacyville had about 35 people, and that the 10:30 a.m. Mass back in Osage had about 40.
“We’re realizing that a number of people are still going to be cautious,” says Burkle. “They want to see what’s going on or what happens first before they join in with other people and so forth.”
Burkle says it was nice to preach in front of a congregation again. He said that doing livestreaming had been a little weird for him because he never knew how long he should pause to give people at home time to respond to him. He says that now that people are back in the church, he realized he might have been giving them too much time to respond at home.
He sent out an email to the Ministerial Association, letting other church leaders know that Sacred Heart would be reopening.
Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.
