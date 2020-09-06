Rodeos drew Osage area friends together. Bucking bulls kept them

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom Burkhardt of New Haven and Bill Clark, who lives east of Osage, have become close friends and partners because of their interest in rodeo.

“I rode bulls for four years in rodeos around Iowa, starting back in the late 1990’s,” said Burkhardt. “I started riding because I just wanted to try it. I went to a Terry Don West Riding School near Lamoni, Iowa. They showed us the fundamentals of bull riding, and then we got to riding practice bulls. Once I began riding I tried to go bull riding every weekend.

“I stopped riding in 2000, and in 2009 I started buying weanlings, and yearling heifers hoping to produce bucking stock," Burkhardt said. "Some of the heifers came out of California, and Texas. Some people call them Longhorns, but they are really Registered Bucking Stock.”

Clark’s interest in rodeo took a different route.

“I grew up on a farm and my brother Tom and I used to break ponies to ride when we were kids. I have always been interested in rodeo, and wished they would’ve had rodeo as a sport in school when I was a kid,” said Clark.

Burkhardt and Clark first met at a Mitchell County Fair Rodeo, and soon became friends. Their common interest would draw them into a partnership.