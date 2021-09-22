Road funding topic of discussion at Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Mike Mayer asked about proposed federal funding that might be coming to help with road repair. Brumm said that it was too early to tell what kind of funding might be coming and when it would come, but he will be looking into the possibility of federal funding.

Brumm then asked the board to approve the hiring of a Secondary Road employee, which they approved. It was discussed that in the future, the new employee could also be trained to fill the role of County Weed Commissioner.

“In the current situation, we don’t often get people that have a lot of experience,” said Brumm when questioned about the new employee’s qualifications to fill the position.

Brumm stated that because there are so few potential employees in the current labor pool, he understands that new employees will have to be trained.

In other business:

• Paul Boerjan, who has been hired as the new IT director for Mitchell County, was also introduced to the board. Boerjan will fill the position held by Casey Ketelsen, who has been the county’s IT director since January 2019. Ketelsen recently resigned to take on another IT position. Supervisor Wherry thanked Ketelsen for his past service to the county and welcomed Boerjan.