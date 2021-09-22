Road funding topic of discussion at Board of Supervisors

During the Sept. 21 Mitchell County Supervisors meeting, county engineer Rich Brumm spent time discussing several of the current issues in his department.
Brumm presented a short review of his assessment of bids for the purchase of a new road grader. He discussed the bids he had received and told the Board he wanted another week to go over information before making a final recommendation for the purchase of a machine.
He also reviewed some of the figures from last year’s annual report that he recently submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation. Currently, the local road money fund shows a surplus of over $3 million, but that came with a caveat.
“Some of this carry over is from last year’s construction projects that haven’t been paid for yet, and unexpected revenue,” he said.
Brumm stated that the local fund can quickly fluctuate should flooding or other unforeseen expenditures arise.
After evaluating future expenditures, he told the board his department could possibly provide $1 million toward the $4 million to $5 million currently proposed for road projects, which are slated to take place in the next couple of years.
He said that for the projects to be completed, additional funding will have come from outside the department’s budget.
Supervisor Mike Mayer asked about proposed federal funding that might be coming to help with road repair. Brumm said that it was too early to tell what kind of funding might be coming and when it would come, but he will be looking into the possibility of federal funding.
Brumm then asked the board to approve the hiring of a Secondary Road employee, which they approved. It was discussed that in the future, the new employee could also be trained to fill the role of County Weed Commissioner.
“In the current situation, we don’t often get people that have a lot of experience,” said Brumm when questioned about the new employee’s qualifications to fill the position.
Brumm stated that because there are so few potential employees in the current labor pool, he understands that new employees will have to be trained.
In other business:
• Paul Boerjan, who has been hired as the new IT director for Mitchell County, was also introduced to the board. Boerjan will fill the position held by Casey Ketelsen, who has been the county’s IT director since January 2019. Ketelsen recently resigned to take on another IT position. Supervisor Wherry thanked Ketelsen for his past service to the county and welcomed Boerjan.
Boerjan graduated from St. Ansgar High School, and later graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Business Computer Information Systems.
He lived and worked in the Twin Cities Area for 10 years before moving back to Mitchell County in 2000.
Over the past two decades, he has been self-employed and has been Technology Coordinator at the St. Ansgar Public Schools prior to being hired by the county.
He and his wife and four children currently reside in St. Ansgar.