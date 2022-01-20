Riverland CC honors local students

Riverland Community College recently honored two local students for the fall of 2021 semester. John May of McIntire was named to the president’s list, while Cassie Braun of St. Ansgar was named to the dean’s list.

To be eligible for the president's list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.