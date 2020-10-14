 Skip to main content
Riceville sophomore uses COVID-19 time to build business
Riceville sophomore uses COVID-19 time to build business

COVID-19 brought most events to a halt last spring, but when sophomore Joy Beran of Riceville found spare time on her hands she ventured into a business opportunity.

“When COVID came I was in track, which got stopped. I had a lot of spare time so I started making desserts for the family, and baked some cupcakes and a cake for a birthday,” said Beran.

One of Joy Beran's creations.

“I have always liked farmers markets, since I went with my Aunt and cousin to a farmers market several years ago. This May I took some stuff to the Riceville Farmers Market and I liked it. The first time I took cupcakes, pies, and cookies. I talked with Elaine Govern who runs the market, and she gave me a lot of information.”

Since her first experience, Beran has been attending the Riceville Farmer’s Market on the first and second Saturday of every month. After her initial success she has been doing well at the event, and recently she had a booth at Autumn Artistry on September 19, in Osage. “Autumn Artistry was the last event that I did. It went really well,” said Beran. “I took four types of bread. I made 40 loaves and I only had four left. I took 25 pies and only had 2 left, and 12 dozen cupcakes with only a half dozen left. My favorite thing to make is the cupcakes which I like frosting.”

Joy Beran works on the dress of a Barbie Doll, which also doubles as a cake.

Beran’s baking skills has expanded to baking cakes. “How I started doing cakes is I baked a birthday cake for a friend who turned 16. I was later asked to make a cake for another birthday, and now I have a few orders for the coming weeks. Cake baking is a side thing that I do,” said Beran.

“A Bit of Joy” is what she calls her farmers market stand, and people can view her baking skills on her Facebook Page entitled “A Bit of Joy”. Customers will have to come her home to place and pick their orders.

You can find Joy Beran at the Farmer's Market stand, "A Bit of Joy," and on her Facebook page with the same name.

“I thank God for the opportunities He has given me with this whole thing,” said Beran.

“I thank God for the opportunities He has given me with this whole thing,” said Joy Beran, a Riceville sophomore who created this treat.
