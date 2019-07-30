{{featured_button_text}}

Fun and festivities are planned for Riceville’s Wapsi Days held on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3, throughout the town of Riceville.

Most events will be held at the Wapsi Trail Welcome Center or the Riceville City Park.

The weekend begins at 6 p.m. on Friday night with the Firemen's Bean Bag Tournament at City Park. At 5 p.m., the Kiwanis will be selling food and a cash bar will be available.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Activities will include a farmers market, yard sales, Wapsi Wiggle 5K Run/Walk, treasure hunt, free kids fun run, community pancake breakfast, community sing, parade, kids’ carnival with inflatables, car show, bingo, softball tournament, water volleyball tournament, free watermelon, wheelchair races, kids’ coin dig, kids’ pedal pull, silent auction, vendors, food and beer garden and music by Luke Hendricks Band and Corey Farley Band.

For more information, contact Darlene Seidel at 641-985-2889.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments