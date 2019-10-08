2019 Riceville Homecoming Court

QUEEN CANDIDATES
Sophia Weaver is the daughter of Erica and Mark Roethler. She has one sibling, Catherine Weaver. Her school activities include FFA, volleyball, track, choir, show choir, concert band, pep band, travel club, NHS and 4-H and her favorite homecoming activities are the tailgate and the football game. When asked what it meant to be a Wildcat, she said, "We are a family, everyone is there for everyone and we can all get along."
Sierra Sullivan is the daughter of Sandy and Scott Sullivan. She has two siblings, Savannah and Saige. Her school activities include cheerleading, yearbook, NHS, student council, show choir, concert choir, concert band and track manager and her favorite homecoming activities are playing powderpuff football and cheering at the game. When asked what it meant to be a Wildcat, she said, "I am proud to be a Wildcat because being a Wildcat means being in a big family. I am proud to come from such a tight-knitted community."
Allie Bigley is the daughter of Pete Bigley. Her school activities include football cheerleader, cross country, basketball cheerleader, basketball, competition cheer, track and student council and her favorite homecoming activities are decorating the hallways and going tping. When asked what it meant to be a Wildcats, she said, "I am proud to be a Wildcat because have some amazing people in this town. We are close and willing to help one another out."
KING CANDIDATES
Chris Eastman is the son of Steven and Deanna Eastman. He has five siblings, Brian, Kayla, Erica, Clint and Chad. His school activities include football, wrestling, golf, FFA and 4-H and his favorite homecoming activity is the tailgate. When asked what it meant to be a Wildcat, he said, "It represents all the hard work and dedication my family has put into this town and school and I would like to be a part of that."
Sullivan Fair is the son of Steffen and Darcy Fair. He has five siblings, Watson, O'Malley, Ryder, Tillotti and Fenne. His school activities include football, basketball, track, baseball and NHS and his favorite homecoming activities include powerpuff football, the tailgate and playing football. When asked what it meant to be a Wildcat, he said, "I am proud to be a Wildcat because I get to be a part of the amazing culture we have here. I am also proud to be a part of our sports teams because the students always invest a ton of time into our programs."
Brody Koenigs is the son of Dan and Darla Koenigs. He has three siblings, Sarah, Jason and Allen. His school activities include football, basketball, track, golf, FFA and NHS and his favorite homecoming activities are powerpuff football, the parade and the game.
When asked what it meant to be a Wildcat, he said, "I'm proud to be a Wildcat because everyone is so close in the community. We are all one big Wildcat family."
