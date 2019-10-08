Riceville High School students are celebrating homecoming this week with special activities including a community pep rally, parade, coronation, along with the big Friday night football game.
Homecoming festivities began on Sunday, Oct. 6, with the homecoming parade, followed by the crowning of the homecoming queen and king.
On Thursday, Oct. 10, students will participate in powderpuff volleyball and powderpuff Football.
A pep rally will be held at 2:15 p.m,. on Friday, Oct. 11 in the high school gymnasium. The community is invited to attend.
You have free articles remaining.
Part of the homecoming festivities are the daily dress-up days - Monday - Western Day, Tuesday - America Day, Wednesday - Pajama Day, Thursday Day - Generation Day and Friday - Red and Black Day.
This year homecoming king and queen candidates are, for queen, Sophia Weaver, Sierra Sullivan and Allie Bigley. For king, Chris Eastman, Sullivan Fair and Brody Koenigs.
The Riceville Wildcats will take on North Iowa - Buffalo Center High School at 7 p.m. Friday night in the homecoming football game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.