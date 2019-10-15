{{featured_button_text}}

Riceville High School students celebrated homecoming with special activities including a community pep rally, parade, coronation, along with the big Friday night football game.

Homecoming festivities began on Sunday, Oct. 6, with the homecoming parade, followed by the crowning of the homecoming queen and king.

Allie Bigley and Sully Fair were this year's homecoming queen and king at Riceville High School.

The homecoming king and queen candidates were - for queen, Sophia Weaver, Sierra Sullivan and Allie Bigley and for king, Chris Eastman, Sullivan Fair and Brody Koenigs.

