Rev. Pastor Luther Thoresen retires from Lutheran Church

The Rev. Pastor Luther Thoresen has served several Lutheran Churches in his 39 years of ministry, most recently serving the congregation of American Lutheran Church, in Grundy Center. In the words of Ecclesiastes 3:1, “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under Heaven.” Pastor Luther, as he is known in the community, will begin a "new season," as he retires on Sept. 30, from full-time ministry.
Thoresen, the son of Howard and Verna Thoresen, and his five siblings, grew up on a farm in the Osage area, and his family attended Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Luther and his siblings were active in Luther League, choir, and other activities that would shape his faith and future in Lutheran ministry. Following graduation from Osage High School, he attended Waldorf College (Forest City, IA), Luther College (Decorah, IA), and Wartburg Seminary at Dubuque.
He began his ministry at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wheaton, Illinois, where he and his wife, Paula, served for six years. From Illinois, the Thoresen family moved to Ruthven, Iowa, where they served Zion and Lost Island Lutheran Churches for 24 years. Luther and Paula moved to Grundy Center in 2011 to serve at American, and they are making their home there.
During Pastor Thoresen’s tenure in Grundy Center, he has been active in the Lion’s and Kiwanis Clubs, and has been the local coordinator (facilitator) of the Northeast Iowa Mobile Pantry. He has also performed on guitar and shared his vocal talent for ecumenical services and other community events.
Their family includes Ben and Beth of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Alena and Nick, Eric, and Cora, of Granger, Iowa; and Jessica and Alex, Scarlett, and Reid of Evans, Georgia.
Pastor Thoresen and his wife, Paula, will "officially" celebrate their retirement from their partnership in ministry in a public and personal way when restrictions from the COVID-19 are lifted and it is safer to gather. For now, ALC will host a card shower to acknowledge this milestone. Cards may be sent to Pastor Thoresen at American Lutheran Church, 1103 F Ave.; or their home at 806 M Ave.
