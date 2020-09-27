Rev. Pastor Luther Thoresen retires from Lutheran Church

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rev. Pastor Luther Thoresen has served several Lutheran Churches in his 39 years of ministry, most recently serving the congregation of American Lutheran Church, in Grundy Center. In the words of Ecclesiastes 3:1, “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under Heaven.” Pastor Luther, as he is known in the community, will begin a "new season," as he retires on Sept. 30, from full-time ministry.

Thoresen, the son of Howard and Verna Thoresen, and his five siblings, grew up on a farm in the Osage area, and his family attended Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Luther and his siblings were active in Luther League, choir, and other activities that would shape his faith and future in Lutheran ministry. Following graduation from Osage High School, he attended Waldorf College (Forest City, IA), Luther College (Decorah, IA), and Wartburg Seminary at Dubuque.

He began his ministry at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wheaton, Illinois, where he and his wife, Paula, served for six years. From Illinois, the Thoresen family moved to Ruthven, Iowa, where they served Zion and Lost Island Lutheran Churches for 24 years. Luther and Paula moved to Grundy Center in 2011 to serve at American, and they are making their home there.