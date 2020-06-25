Rescue group seizes 58 cats from Mitchell County hoarder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Mobile Response team spent hours removing dozens of sick cats and kittens from a Mitchell County home on Wednesday after being asked by local law enforcement to assist in a hoarding case.

When the ARL team entered the home, cats and kittens were everywhere and the house was dirty with urine and feces, according to a press release sent out by the ARL.

The release did not say where the home was located.

After securing the kittens, the team drove back to Des Moines, where an Emergency Care Team was ready to assess the animals to determine treatment plans.

Nearly all of the cats -- from adults to week-old kittens -- were suffering from severe upper respiratory infections. Some of the kittens' eyes were matted shut, and others were so congested they struggled to breathe. All had fleas and ear mites, and one kitten died of apparent dehydration and starvation.

Several of the cats and kittens had lesions consistent with ringworm, which requires the animals to be quarantined for several weeks.

