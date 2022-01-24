 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Republican Party of Mitchell County to conduct caucus events

  • 0

The Republican Party of Mitchell County will conduct their 2022 Caucus Events on Monday, Feb. 7 at two locations. The following precincts will meet at VFW Post 7920, 3693 Highway 218 in Osage: Osage Wards 1-4, #5 East Lincoln, West Lincoln, Burr Oak, #6 Jenkins and Wayne, #10 Mitchell, #11 Osage, and #12 Cedar.

Mitchell County Caucus 1

A previous year's Republican Party of Mitchell County Caucus.

The second location is the First Lutheran Parish Center at 212 North Main Street in St. Ansgar, and includes: #7 Liberty, Stacyville, and Union, #8 Otranto, Newburg, Rock, and #9 St. Ansgar.

The caucus begins at 7 p.m. with registration open at 6:30 p.m. Grassroots involvement in the election process begins with the public’s attendance. Election of delegates to the County Central Committee and the County Convention will take place. Written proposals to the County Platform will be debated and voted on.

According to the press release, this is a great time to become involved and to meet with neighbors to discuss and plan for a Republican victory next November. Masks are not required.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flag football coming to CRC

Flag football coming to CRC

The Cedar River Complex will be hosting a flag football league with four practices beginning in March and games played in April and May. Regis…

Mitchell County hitting peak of active COVID-19 cases

Mitchell County hitting peak of active COVID-19 cases

Around the first of January, Mitchell County Public Health saw a spike in active COVID-19 cases, in part due to the Omicron variant. Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen expects that number to continue to rise and then peak the first week in February. As well, at-home tests are becoming more available, adding another tool in the pandemic fight.

Shelby Blake takes over Osage Chamber of Commerce

Shelby Blake takes over Osage Chamber of Commerce

As Kati Henry leaves her position as executive director of the Osage Chamber of Commerce, Shelby Blake steps in to take her place. Blakes has served as Henry's intern last July, and she will graduate from Iowa State University this spring.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News