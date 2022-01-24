Republican Party of Mitchell County to conduct caucus events

The Republican Party of Mitchell County will conduct their 2022 Caucus Events on Monday, Feb. 7 at two locations. The following precincts will meet at VFW Post 7920, 3693 Highway 218 in Osage: Osage Wards 1-4, #5 East Lincoln, West Lincoln, Burr Oak, #6 Jenkins and Wayne, #10 Mitchell, #11 Osage, and #12 Cedar.

The second location is the First Lutheran Parish Center at 212 North Main Street in St. Ansgar, and includes: #7 Liberty, Stacyville, and Union, #8 Otranto, Newburg, Rock, and #9 St. Ansgar.

The caucus begins at 7 p.m. with registration open at 6:30 p.m. Grassroots involvement in the election process begins with the public’s attendance. Election of delegates to the County Central Committee and the County Convention will take place. Written proposals to the County Platform will be debated and voted on.

According to the press release, this is a great time to become involved and to meet with neighbors to discuss and plan for a Republican victory next November. Masks are not required.

