Rep. Hinson warns attempt to remove President Trump would further divide nation

“In 12 days, Joe Biden’s going to be the president of the United States, and right now my priority is making sure that my team is ready to go, we’re in place, ready to get to work for Iowa’s 1st District on day one of his administration,” she said.

Further dividing the country with attempts to oust the president either through impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment “will serve no one, especially not Iowans who expect us to come together and solve the challenges that they’re facing every day.”

Rather than “more Washington chaos and dysfunction,” Hinson said Congress should “deliver the relief for small businesses and families, provide that certainty for workers and ensure our kids can get back to school safely.”

“I think that needs to be our priority,” she said.

A Morning Consult poll conducted after the Capitol riots found that 44 percent of voters said Congress should begin impeachment proceedings and 49 percent said provisions of the 25th Amendment should be invoked.