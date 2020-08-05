Regan Witt takes Senior Sheep Showmanship Award

Regan Witt won the Senior Sheep Showmanship Award at this year’s Mitchell County Fair. Witt is no stranger to the award as he had won the showmanship award both as a junior and intermediate showman in previous years.
He pointed out that winning the award starts way before the fair arrives. He purchases crossbred show lambs in the spring that are weighting fifty pounds or more. Once the lambs are acclimated to their new setting, he places halters on them and ties them, and later he begins leading them. At first Witt walks them, but as time passes the lambs are then led a quarter mile each day behind a cart, pulled by a four-wheeler.
“To prepare lambs for show you have to treat them like athletes. We feed them a special show feed that is extremely high in protein to help build muscle,” said Witt, who feeds a little hay in his lambs’ ration to aid in digestion.
“We wet the lambs down and shear them in between when we purchase them, and the fair. The water helps to keep both the lambs and the clippers cool. We shear them ourselves with a sheep clipper, and then shear the lambs again a couple of days before the fair,” said Witt.
While the training of the lambs for the show ring begins with leading them, it later progresses to teaching the lamb to stand properly in the show ring. “Each day after we walk the lambs, then we set them up in the yard. We use a board under their jaws to teach them to stand with their heads held high. We have them stand for several minutes, so they learn to stand still,” said Witt. He also teaches the lamb how to be hand handled as they don’t have halters on, when shown in individual classes.
“To set them up to show you first set their back legs. When you lift the lamb’s head, they automatically set their front feet,” said Witt who after setting up the lamb, positions his own leg in front of the animal, so it can’t move when a judge is laying hands on the sheep to check it’s physical conditioning. “You want to keep the lamb square with the rump and loins looking as big as possible.”
Witt also exercises his lambs at the fairgrounds just prior to showing, which calms the animal in the show ring.
Along with his Champion Showmanship Award Witt also was awarded four purples and two blues for the lambs that he showed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!