Regan Witt takes Senior Sheep Showmanship Award

Regan Witt won the Senior Sheep Showmanship Award at this year’s Mitchell County Fair. Witt is no stranger to the award as he had won the showmanship award both as a junior and intermediate showman in previous years.

He pointed out that winning the award starts way before the fair arrives. He purchases crossbred show lambs in the spring that are weighting fifty pounds or more. Once the lambs are acclimated to their new setting, he places halters on them and ties them, and later he begins leading them. At first Witt walks them, but as time passes the lambs are then led a quarter mile each day behind a cart, pulled by a four-wheeler.

“To prepare lambs for show you have to treat them like athletes. We feed them a special show feed that is extremely high in protein to help build muscle,” said Witt, who feeds a little hay in his lambs’ ration to aid in digestion.

“We wet the lambs down and shear them in between when we purchase them, and the fair. The water helps to keep both the lambs and the clippers cool. We shear them ourselves with a sheep clipper, and then shear the lambs again a couple of days before the fair,” said Witt.