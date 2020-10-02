REDCAN begins garbage, recycling pickup

REDCAN is Osage's new garbage pickup and recycling provider.

Pickup days will remain the same for both garbage and recycling. Recycling is bi-weekly and will next occur on Oct. 7-8. Please separate your glass, cardboard and paper; plastic and metal can be kept together. Styrofoam is not recycleable.

Garbage bags must have a REDCAN sticker affixed to be picked up. The weight limit per bag is 45 pounds. Remaining Holt stickers will be honored until Oct. 15 or may be exchanged for REDCAN stickers at Osage City Hall or REDCAN's office.

Stickers can be purchased at Casey's -- east and west, Kwik Star, Osage Municipal Utilities, Larson's Hardware Hank, Randy's Neighborhood Food, S&S Meats & Spirits and our office located at 121 N. First St.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call REDCAN at 641-732-1015 or 641-832-8765.

