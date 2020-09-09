Red Can to take over Osage waste collection

“Ryan, I would like to thank you for cooperating with the city and making this thing work, because … when this all started and we were having some issues, there was a lot of discussion about, ‘How are we going to do do this?’ And I appreciate your willingness to work with us on this,” Cooper said to Kittleson.

Outdoor seating for businesses gets OK

Earlier in the meeting, Osage businesses on Main Street were given the OK by the council to temporarily offer additional, outdoor seating to patrons in the era of COVID-19. The item when brought up for discussion was initially focused on a request from Limestone Brewers, but the council expanded the motion more generally to businesses on Main Street.

Businesses that wish to do so can set up outdoor seating taking up no more than half the sidewalk, which is 15 feet wide, so businesses have 7.5 feet from the fronts of their buildings to the middle of the sidewalk to work with.

An additional requirement is that any seating area will need to have some sort of temporary barrier like chains or rope so pedestrians can still easily pass by on the sidewalk. In the words of Second Ward Councilman Rick Bodensteiner, “Just something” to separate the business space from pedestrian space.