OSAGE | Usage by city and county residents, of Mitchell County’s Recycling Center, located two miles west of Osage, over the Cedar River Bridge, then straight north on the blacktop for about a third of a mile, is becoming a concern for the center’s manager.
Kevin Dammen, recycling manager, wants to remind city and county residents of the center’s rules.
Dammen, who has been the center’s manager since 2006 said, “Only residents in rural Mitchell County can bring their trash, placed in large garbage bags here. Residents of towns that have regular garbage collection must buy stickers and set their trash on curbs for regular collection in their city. In addition, town sanitation services also collect recycled items that are picked up every other week.”
Dammen said those in rural areas can bring their recycled items such as plastic, paper, steel, oil and cardboard that is clean and flattened to the recycling center for a $2 fee.
“Both town and rural residents can bring oil, yard and garden refuge, branches two inches or smaller and metal items to the center,” Dammen said. “Appliances along with regular pickup and car tires can also be brought to the center, but there is an extra charge for these items.”
Farm chemicals, electronics, televisions and computer components must be taken to the Floyd, Mitchell, Chickasaw (FMC) Recycling Center located eight miles south and east of New Haven.
“Regulations state that any load that is not completely tarped on arrival to the center will be charged an extra $20 fee,” Dammenn said. “The exception is appliances, which do not have to be tarped, but must be properly restrained upon arrival. Everyone who comes to the center must sign in before disposing of material.”
Residents of the county must contact Dammen at 641-732-4290, prior to bringing large loads or large items to the center.
All residents in the county can pick up mulch whenever it’s available.
The recycling center is open Tuesday - Saturday from May through October, and Wednesday through Saturday from November through April. Summer hours are 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 – 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Dammen at 641-732-4290, during regular business hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.