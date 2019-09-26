{{featured_button_text}}
Recycling

Examples of how recycling should be placed curbside before being picked by Holt Services.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Holt & Sons Sanitation will host a listening post at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Osage City Hall.

Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 2, Holt & Sons will be collecting recycling for Osage residents on a weekly basis.

Holt & Sons, which is based out of Mason City, has been picking up residential trash and recycling in Osage since October 2017. 

The company has been picking up recycling every other week in Osage. 

