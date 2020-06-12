Recent flooding shouldn't have big impact on crops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mitchell County and other surrounding North Iowa areas saw some flooding during the evening of June 9 and the morning of June 10. According to Terry Basol, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach program’s agronomist for Mitchell County and the surrounding areas, the county saw anywhere from two to five inches depending on how the storm moved across the country.

Basol says farmers can’t expect to do too much to save their crops from the flooding.

“We just kind of wait and see,” says Basol. “As far as real quick flooding, both corn and soybeans plants are in their vegetative stages, so that’s good because they can weather the storm quite a bit better.”

He said young corn could survive in saturated soil for as long as two to four days. He also stated that a crop’s survival can depend on whether or not it is fully submerged. Plant survival can also increase if the plant is only submerged for about 14 hours or less.

Basol says that most of Mitchell County should be saved from any significant crop damage, but that it’s the lower areas where water is going to sit that may cause a problem. “We want to get that moved out and drained out as soon as possible,” he says.

But he says, for the most part, it’s just a waiting game to see what the flooding's effects are.

Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.

