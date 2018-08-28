It’s been a decade since the recession and the housing bubble burst, and now Mitchell County is recovering from the crisis that lowered real estate prices across the area.
The following is a look at several different areas of the real estate market in the county.
Clarence Kruse, a realtor with Main Realty in Osage, said he believes the real estate recession prices weren’t as bad in Mitchell County as in other areas of the U.S.
“In 2008, prices and demand went down, but it has recovered because demand has improved,” Kruse said. “It’s hard to find affordable housing for first time buyers.
“Still, there are a lot of government loan programs that only require a small down payment," said Lisa Pollard, realtor with Main Realtor. "The local banks do a great job in helping to provide loans as well."
RENTALS
Throughout the county, realtors said they believe there is a major need for rental properties in rural areas.
Kevin Kolbet, of Kolbet Realtors, said many employees and their families, who move into rural communities, want to rent temporary housing, until they get established and affordable rental property is hard to find.
“We get a lot of requests for rentals, Pollard said. “Most rentals go from $400 to $700 per month.”
OPEN LOTS
“I would like to see more financial assistance with clearing infill lots,” Kolbet said. He added the city of Osage does help some financially with such projects.
“There isn’t a lot of lots available in our area,” Kruse said. “There would be a lot more of them available if there was financial assistance in removing the old houses that are on them. It is costly to remove old structures.
"Also the normal 66-by-132 foot lots in our town are not conducive to today’s style of homes, which are very wide. Many home builders buy lots in subdivisions, where there are larger lots.”
NEW HOMES
“There hasn’t been a lot of new housing in Osage, this past year, but there were some spec homes that were built. There were three spec homes built in one area of town and they sold last year,” Kruse said. “There are also subdivisions south of town on both sides of the Cedar River and Elm Court which is located west of the junior high.”
“There will be new homes built this construction season in both St. Ansgar and Osage,” Kolbet added, “but custom home costs are up from prior years and getting local contractors is difficult.”
He cited many contractors are currently booked for the upcoming construction season.
OLDER HOMES
“There is a selection of houses from very modest up to new,” Kolbet said. “The prices in our area are very competitive compared to prices in other parts of the country. With all the jobs and amenities in this county, it is a very attractive place to live.
“It appears with the number of houses setting empty in this community there is housing available and there is good demand. Still, it’s hard to find affordable housing for first time home buyers. Single family homes are selling good. One-story homes are a favorite for buyers, but we sell a lot of two story homes too.”
“Lower-priced homes move first,” said Riceville realtor, Elaine Govern, with Govern Farms and Homes. “There is competition for these since more buyers are eligible to purchase these for their own dwelling.
“The investor is also in this market, since the demand for reasonable rentals is very high. Financially, it works nicely for them, if a residence is purchased at $50,000 or less and has limited repairs.”
“Some of the buyers want to remodel,” Pollard said.
Kruse said buyers must consider what is needed to update a property prior to purchasing it.
“The cost of purchasing a home could be minimal, when considering an update. A house that has not been worked on for five to seven years is in need of an update," Kruse said. "First thing new owners usually update is the paint, flooring, windows and roof. A lot of homes have shingles on them that are from 15 to 30 years old. In the county, the cost of updating a sewer system can run from $4,000 to $15,000.”
ACREAGES
“There is always a good demand for good acreages,” Kruse said. “Location and prices determine how fast they sell. Those that are located on hard-surfaced roads sell best.”
Kolbet added, “Some families will always have a desire to have a place in the country, where they have more room and can raise livestock.”
“A good acreage is in high demand and can command a price far beyond the taxable value, if you can find it,” Govern said. “Old building site are often converted to tillable land. The trend is for fewer farmers owning consolidated, larger tracts and this then controls the availability of farmland.”
FARMLAND
“Farmland has continued to be in high demand and under tight control,” Kolbet said. “Value continues to be strong during uncertainty in commodity prices, especially very high quality pieces of land.”
“Farmland is selling good. Prices seem to be strong. We had a little drop in price 15 months ago, but prices have recovered,” Kruse said. “I know auctions are popular, but I feel selling through a realtor gives a seller a better chance of getting top dollar, because we have potential investors.”
COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES
With the current trends in Mitchell County, we have been able to attract energetic and younger proprietors with new ideas to develop more diversified business which helps with commercial sales,” Kolbet said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.