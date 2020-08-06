Rae-Lynn Meitner has made a life habit of showing hogs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rae-Lynn Meitner’s exhibiting begins at home.

“I have been showing pigs since I was five years old, but this is only my second year showing at the county fair,” said Rae-Lynn Meitner, who is the daughter of Brandon and Crystal Meitner of rural Mitchell. This year Rae-Lynn exhibited four hogs at the Mitchell County Fair. “I showed a market gilt, a breeding gilt, a Berkshire barrow, and a market barrow.”

Rae-Lynn helps her Dad Brandon with the hog chores, and has been around her show pigs since their birth.

“They were born in the middle of January, and each show pig came for a different litter. My show pigs are hand-fed twice a day. I have a list and every pig gets fed differently,” said Rae Lynn, who spot cleans the pig’s pens each day, and each week completely cleans, sweeps and lays down fresh bedding in each pen. “Each week we weigh the pigs to see how they are growing.”

While daily care of show animals is vital, they also must be groomed and taught to drive before they leave for fair competition. “We wash the pigs once a week, but too much washing causes skin problems for the pigs. We have different products that we use for their skin and hair,” said Brandon.