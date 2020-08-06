Rae-Lynn Meitner has made a life habit of showing hogs

Rae-Lynn Meitner’s exhibiting begins at home.
“I have been showing pigs since I was five years old, but this is only my second year showing at the county fair,” said Rae-Lynn Meitner, who is the daughter of Brandon and Crystal Meitner of rural Mitchell. This year Rae-Lynn exhibited four hogs at the Mitchell County Fair. “I showed a market gilt, a breeding gilt, a Berkshire barrow, and a market barrow.”
Rae-Lynn helps her Dad Brandon with the hog chores, and has been around her show pigs since their birth.
“They were born in the middle of January, and each show pig came for a different litter. My show pigs are hand-fed twice a day. I have a list and every pig gets fed differently,” said Rae Lynn, who spot cleans the pig’s pens each day, and each week completely cleans, sweeps and lays down fresh bedding in each pen. “Each week we weigh the pigs to see how they are growing.”
While daily care of show animals is vital, they also must be groomed and taught to drive before they leave for fair competition. “We wash the pigs once a week, but too much washing causes skin problems for the pigs. We have different products that we use for their skin and hair,” said Brandon.
“Each of the pigs has a different personality. One of mine is so friendly that it rubs against me,” said Rae-Lynn. “I drive the pigs every day when it’s cool. When we took Trixie out to drive the first time she drove well, but as she has got older she has gotten stubborn. My Berkshire barrow Buster is super friendly, but he is stubborn, and it’s very hard to get him to do what I want him to do.”
During the Mitchell County Fair, Rae-Lynn showed her four hogs. She would have the Champion Commercial Gilt, and later her barrow won the Grand Champion Market Hog, which entitled her to go to Britt and participate in the North Central Iowa Showdown, where Grand Champions from several North Iowa Fairs will participate in a regional show.
“I felt excited when I won,” said Rae-Lynn. “It’s fun to be around all the show customers at the county fair.”
A member of the St. Ansgar Believer 4-H Club, Rae-Lynn had already shown in several other swine derby events prior to exhibiting at the Mitchell County Fair. “This will be a short year for us as we will only show at six events this year,” said Brandon, who raises show pigs to sell to other exhibitors. “We went to one show this summer where there were 585 pigs shown, and it was 1:15 a.m. in the morning when she finally showed. This is kind of our sport, and this is what we do.”
“I like going to swine shows, because you get to meet a bunch of people,” said Rae-Lynn, who said she has recently developed a close friendship with another girl exhibitor from Minnesota. “I also like to meet people when they come to buy show pigs.”
