Rachel Foster poised to take on Mitchell County auditor role

For the first time in 20 years, Mitchell County will have a new auditor in January.

Deputy Auditor Rachel Foster is running unopposed for auditor in the Nov. 3 general election. Lowell Tesch, who has held the office for two decades, decided not to seek a sixth term.

Foster said she has big shoes to fill, but, “He’s told me I can do it.”

Foster, 32, who grew up in St. Ansgar, received her bachelor’s degree in finance from Waldorf University.

She remained in Forest City to work following graduation, but then returned to St. Ansgar and began working in Osage.

She joined the Mitchell County Auditor’s Office shortly after the November 2018 general election. Since then, she has worked with every aspect of the office, including real estate, budgets and elections.

Foster said she learned some new skills on the job, such as how to read real estate descriptions. The auditor’s office is in the process of putting all its real estate transfer books online. Foster said this will be a great convenience for individuals such as surveyors because they will no longer have to drive to the auditor’s office and spend 10 minutes looking through the books for what they need.