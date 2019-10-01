Chrystal Berche and Darla Olson are both running for the open at-large seat on the Osage City Council on Nov. 5, while St. Ansgar Mayor Norman Johnson is facing a re-election challenge from Keith Horgen.
Meanwhile, voters in Director District 4 of the Riceville Community School District will choose between Lyle Eastman and incumbent Neal Keeling for that school board seat.
Also on Nov. 5, voters in the Osage Community School District will decide on a public measure to extend the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, as well as the PPEL income surtax, for another 10 years.
The Osage City Council seat Olson and Berche are running for is currently occupied by Al Smalley, who was appointed in March to fill the remainder of late Councilman Kurt Elliott's term.
Elliott died in February.
At the time he was appointed, Smalley said he would not run in November for a full term.
Here's the complete list of city and school board candidate election filings on the ballot in Mitchell County for the Nov. 5 election:
Carpenter Mayor and City Council -- No declared candidates, all winners to be determined by write-in votes.
McIntire Mayor -- Mark Kramer.
McIntire City Council (vote for no more than five) -- Ricky Derry, Daniel Shane, Jared Stevenson and Jess Eastman, with the fifth council seat to be decided by write-in votes.
Mitchell City Council (vote for no more than two) -- Randy Kamp and Phil Pattschull.
Orchard Mayor and City Council -- No declared candidates, winners to be determined by write-in votes.
Osage Mayor -- Steve Cooper.
Osage City Council at large (vote for no more than one) -- Chrystal Berche and Darla Olson.
Osage City Council 1st Ward -- Judy Voaklander.
Osage City Council 3rd Ward -- Brian R. Adams.
Osage Park Board Commissioner (vote for no more than one) -- Don Fox.
Riceville Mayor -- no declared candidates, winner to be determined by write-in votes.
Riceville City Council (vote for no more than two) -- Jordan Oulman is the only declared candidate.
St. Ansgar Mayor -- Norman Johnson and Keith Horgen.
St. Ansgar City Council (vote for no more than three) -- Sam Heimer, Myrna Jorgensen and Chris Maiers.
Stacyville City Council (vote for no more than three) -- Mike Hobkirk is the only declared candidate.
Osage School Board Member At Large (vote for no more than three) -- Todd Frein, Laura Potter and Brenda Johanns.
Riceville School Board Member District 1 -- Kyle Guertin.
Riceville School Board Member District 3 -- Ben Winters.
Riceville School Board Member District 4 -- Lyle Eastman and Neal Keeling.
St. Ansgar School Board Member District 1 -- Will Morrow.
St. Ansgar School Board Member District 2 -- Steven Groth.
St. Ansgar School Board Member District 7 -- Kyle Tabbert.
