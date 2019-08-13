{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Champion Breeding Rabbit

Mark Bless - St. Ansgar FFA

Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbit

Mark Bless – St. Ansgar FFA

Grand Champion Show Rabbit

Tori Eckard - St. Ansgar FFA

Reserve Champion Show Rabbit

Tori Eckard – St. Ansgar FFA

Grand Champion Pen of Three Market Rabbits

Mark Bless – St. Ansgar FFA

Reserve Champion Pen of Three Market Rabbits

Emma Hall - Stacyville Shooting Stars

Champion Individual Market Rabbit

Emma Hall – Stacyville Shooting Stars

Reserve Champion Individual Market Rabbit

Mark Bless – St. Ansgar FFA

Blue Ribbons

Mitchell County Mighty Members - Benaiah Meier and Bethany Meier.

Osage High Towers - Alexis Kolbet

Osage FFA - Chloe Goodale

Osage Warhawks - Ian Schwarting and Victoria Schwarting

St. Ansgar FFA - Mark Bless and Tori Eckard

Stacyville Shooting Stars - Emma Hall

Washington Warriors - Justin Goodale

West Lincoln Blues -Nicholas Ketelsen

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments