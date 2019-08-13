Grand Champion Breeding Rabbit
Mark Bless - St. Ansgar FFA
Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbit
Mark Bless – St. Ansgar FFA
Grand Champion Show Rabbit
Tori Eckard - St. Ansgar FFA
Reserve Champion Show Rabbit
Tori Eckard – St. Ansgar FFA
Grand Champion Pen of Three Market Rabbits
Mark Bless – St. Ansgar FFA
Reserve Champion Pen of Three Market Rabbits
Emma Hall - Stacyville Shooting Stars
Champion Individual Market Rabbit
Emma Hall – Stacyville Shooting Stars
Reserve Champion Individual Market Rabbit
Mark Bless – St. Ansgar FFA
Mitchell County Mighty Members - Benaiah Meier and Bethany Meier.
Osage High Towers - Alexis Kolbet
Osage FFA - Chloe Goodale
Osage Warhawks - Ian Schwarting and Victoria Schwarting
St. Ansgar FFA - Mark Bless and Tori Eckard
Stacyville Shooting Stars - Emma Hall
Washington Warriors - Justin Goodale
West Lincoln Blues -Nicholas Ketelsen
