Rabbit and poultry exhibitors enjoy the great outdoors

In order to provide social distancing and safety for judges, spectators and exhibitors, this year’s rabbit and poultry judging was held on the north end of the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. Each exhibitor was asked to bring their own table to show their animals on.

Before the rabbit show, Julie Bless, superintendent for the rabbit show, traveled to each exhibitor’s table and checked animals to make sure they were healthy, so no diseases could be spread among the show animals.

This year’s fair judge, Brock Bahlmann of Charles City, has raised rabbits for 14 years, and has shown rabbits throughout the US. He had a tent set up, and ISU Extension personnel, volunteers, and the show superintendent and her assistant carried rabbit cages to the centrally located tent, where Bahlmann could view each individual rabbit.

For the showmanship class, which was held at the conclusion of the show, the judge went to each youth’s table to view their exhibiting ability.

Emma Hall, of McIntire, had the Champion Pen of Three Market Rabbits, and won Grand Champion Breeding Rabbit with her mostly white California Buck. She was later picked for Senior Showmanship. “I picked the California Breed because they look better, they have fine lines and pretty markings,” said Hall.