Rabbit and poultry exhibitors enjoy the great outdoors

In order to provide social distancing and safety for judges, spectators and exhibitors, this year’s rabbit and poultry judging was held on the north end of the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. Each exhibitor was asked to bring their own table to show their animals on.
Before the rabbit show, Julie Bless, superintendent for the rabbit show, traveled to each exhibitor’s table and checked animals to make sure they were healthy, so no diseases could be spread among the show animals.
This year’s fair judge, Brock Bahlmann of Charles City, has raised rabbits for 14 years, and has shown rabbits throughout the US. He had a tent set up, and ISU Extension personnel, volunteers, and the show superintendent and her assistant carried rabbit cages to the centrally located tent, where Bahlmann could view each individual rabbit.
For the showmanship class, which was held at the conclusion of the show, the judge went to each youth’s table to view their exhibiting ability.
Emma Hall, of McIntire, had the Champion Pen of Three Market Rabbits, and won Grand Champion Breeding Rabbit with her mostly white California Buck. She was later picked for Senior Showmanship. “I picked the California Breed because they look better, they have fine lines and pretty markings,” said Hall.
Holden Retterath, of near McIntire, had the Grand Champion Show Rabbit, whose name was Blackie. “This is my first rabbit, and it was born in February. It feels good to have the Champion,” said Retterath whose rabbit was a Black Holland Lop. Holden was picked for Junior Showmanship.
Poultry Judging
“I don’t know isn’t an acceptable answer,” was Judge Tim Larsen’s response to each exhibitor who could not answer his inquiries about their poultry projects. Larsen, who lives near Medford, Minnesota, raises meat chickens, and has been an agriculture instructor for 38 years. Larsen who has judged some virtual shows due to the COVID-19, said, “I would rather judge live, because I can handle the birds.”
When Larsen approached each exhibitor’s table, he quickly assessed the birds, and then asked exhibitors questions about their fowl. He asked some exhibitors how to determine the quality of their birds. Often exhibitor’s tried to hide behind an, “I don’t know answer,” but Larsen would press the showman so they learned from the experience.
Throughout the afternoon, he gave various exhibitors tips on how to select their chickens for next year’s fair, demonstrated how to determine if a young hen had started laying eggs, showed how to properly handle their chickens, and showed numerous exhibitors how to determine the meatiness of their birds. He also commented on how some market birds were too heavy, and past their prime, instructed one exhibitor what they needed to price their birds at, and told several showmen to keep roosters separated, “Because lots of damage can be done to a bird’s combs when they fight,” said Larsen.
He also discussed proper show-bird rations for poultry that will be exhibited in the future.
One of the highlights on the warm afternoon, was watching exhibitors, their friends and family members attempt to capture escaped birds. The elusive fowl were very effective at using parked vehicles to their advantage.
