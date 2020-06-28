Public safety plan changes


Camping

Interstate Park offers campers the change to tent camp along the river.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Some changes had been made to Mitchell County park operations due to the governor's most recent emergency proclamation, according to the Mitchell County Conservation board.

Interstate Park's firework display on July 3 will have additional rules. The park will only be open to registered campers. 

Campers and residents who require use of the park road will be given passes to enter. Vehicles and people without a pass will not be allowed into the park during the event. 

Campers should maintain a social distance of six feet from each other and each campsite. 

Campers should not allow visitors to their campsite. 

Fireworks will be visible from surrounding areas. 

