Public hearing set on Mitchell County new voter districts

A public hearing was set for 8:45 a.m. Jan. 28 on a county ordinance that will establish five voter districts in Mitchell County for the general election in November 2020.

The redistricting came as a result of a county vote in 2018 to change the county’s supervisor board from three to five members in January of 2021.

“The plan has already been OK'd by the Secretary of State, but we are still required to have a public hearing,” said County Attorney Mark Walk at Tuesday's Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Once the public hearing is held, the board will then be able to approve the plan, which makes way for elections in the fall. All current board members will have to rerun next November. The top three vote-getters in the five districts will be awarded four-year supervisor terms, and the two district winners with the fewest votes will be awarded two-year terms.

During the discussion Supervisor Stan Walk pointed out that having a five member board compared to the current three member board will cost the county $718,000 over the next six years, not including pay raises.

“We could have used this money for day care and other things,” said Walk.

Roads budget needs more money