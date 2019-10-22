{{featured_button_text}}
Mitchell County Services Building

The Mitchell County Services Building which houses Mitchell County Home Health/Public Health, as well as other agencies. Space has become limited for the agency which wants to use additional space in the building.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to tentatively approve the plans and specifications for the county services building/public health remodeling project. 

A public hearing on the project is set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19. 

The county is seeking construction bids on the project, which is expected to cost around $140,000. 

