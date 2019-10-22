The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to tentatively approve the plans and specifications for the county services building/public health remodeling project.
A public hearing on the project is set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
You have free articles remaining.
The county is seeking construction bids on the project, which is expected to cost around $140,000.
For the complete story, read the Oct. 29 Mitchell County Press-News in print or online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.