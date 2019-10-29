{{featured_button_text}}
Mitchell County Services Building

The Mitchell County Services Building which houses Mitchell County Home Health/Public Health, as well as other agencies. Space has become limited for the agency which wants to use additional space in the building.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors has tentatively approved the plans and specifications for the county services building/public health remodeling project. 

A public hearing on the project is set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19. 

The county is seeking construction bids on the project, which is expected to cost around $140,000. 

During the Oct. 22 county board of supervisors meeting, Chairman Steven Smolik said the money for the remodeling project will be taken from a county fund for capital projects, which currently has $300,000 in it. 

County officials decided remodeling the building was necessary due to concerns about HIPPA compliance, privacy and work efficiency.

The supervisors originally wanted to keep the project under $100,000 so they would not have to go through a bidding process.

However, they later realized the heating and air conditioning work alone would cost $40,000. 

Bids from contractors will be opened on Nov. 14. 

