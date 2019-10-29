The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors has tentatively approved the plans and specifications for the county services building/public health remodeling project.
A public hearing on the project is set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The county is seeking construction bids on the project, which is expected to cost around $140,000.
During the Oct. 22 county board of supervisors meeting, Chairman Steven Smolik said the money for the remodeling project will be taken from a county fund for capital projects, which currently has $300,000 in it.
You have free articles remaining.
County officials decided remodeling the building was necessary due to concerns about HIPPA compliance, privacy and work efficiency.
The supervisors originally wanted to keep the project under $100,000 so they would not have to go through a bidding process.
However, they later realized the heating and air conditioning work alone would cost $40,000.
Bids from contractors will be opened on Nov. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.