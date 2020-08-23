Public Health updates Mitchell County Board on coronavirus

Public Health Director Laura Huisman gave Mitchell County supervisors an update on the coronavirus in the county, and notified the board of the funding that will be coming to her department.
Huisman told the supervisors that the county will be given $134,000 in funding, plus her department will also be filing for a reimbursement of 25 percent for her salary and the salary of Jessa Ketelsen. The department will also apply for funding for essential technology that her workers need for in home care and for COVID-19 testing.
“We need to upgrade our technology, it’s out of date. We also need to update technology at the testing site. Due to COVID there are a lot more home visits,” said Huisman.
She also informed the board that public health has a contract with Test Iowa until next April.
She informed the board that they must pass a resolution before the state’s money will become available.
Supervisor Barb Francis later said she had been a part of a Mitchell County Public Health meeting and said the county has had 89 positive cases, with a little over a dozen still active.
“I asked and only one person had ever been put on a ventilator,” said Francis.
Supervisor Steve Smolik, whose serves on the Floyd, Mitchell and Chickasaw Landfill board, stated that officials at the landfill want to get more people to recycle metal, glass, and cardboard so the landfill doesn’t fill up.
Supervisor Stan Walk reported to the board that the Mitchell County Conservation Board was unable to secure a grant to buy 200 acres of land near Stacyville. He said the Conservation Board will look for other ways to obtain the money and said that the new five-member board might consider using TIF to help purchase the land.
Francis informed voters that in the upcoming general election they need to vote as early as possible. Ballots won’t be available until Oct. 5, and then voters can cast their ballots at the courthouse during regular hours. She cautioned voters not to wait too long to send in absentee ballots, because of the possible mail delays.
“The Auditor’s Office will also be open on the two Saturdays before the general election for voting,” said County Auditor Lowell Tesch.
