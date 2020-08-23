Public Health updates Mitchell County Board on coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Public Health Director Laura Huisman gave Mitchell County supervisors an update on the coronavirus in the county, and notified the board of the funding that will be coming to her department.

Huisman told the supervisors that the county will be given $134,000 in funding, plus her department will also be filing for a reimbursement of 25 percent for her salary and the salary of Jessa Ketelsen. The department will also apply for funding for essential technology that her workers need for in home care and for COVID-19 testing.

“We need to upgrade our technology, it’s out of date. We also need to update technology at the testing site. Due to COVID there are a lot more home visits,” said Huisman.

She also informed the board that public health has a contract with Test Iowa until next April.

She informed the board that they must pass a resolution before the state’s money will become available.

Supervisor Barb Francis later said she had been a part of a Mitchell County Public Health meeting and said the county has had 89 positive cases, with a little over a dozen still active.

“I asked and only one person had ever been put on a ventilator,” said Francis.