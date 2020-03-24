PTO carnival in Osage featured games, food, and prizes
PTO carnival in Osage featured games, food, and prizes

Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for kids at the fourth annual Lincoln Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization School Carnival.

Children played games and won prizes at the event at Osage High School.

Activities included a fishing game, a football toss, and bowling. A silent auction was also held.

Pizza, hot dogs, cotton candy, and other food items were sold.

Amy Johnson, chairwoman of the Lincoln Elementary PTO, said attendance was down this year, which was “disappointing but expected” because of the coronavirus.

“We did the best we could,” she said.

In the past the carnival included a bounce house, but that was canceled this year due to concerns about germs.

However, organizers were able to “slide in” a few new games, including Plinko and Candyland, according to Johnson.

Giant pieces from the Candyland board game were taped to the floor of the gym so children could play the game by moving from space to space.

Proceeds from the carnival will be used for vouchers for teachers to purchase supplies for their classrooms. Johnson said this means teachers won’t have to spend as much for those items out of their own pockets.Amy 

