MCINTIRE | The Pro Farm Pullers held their sixth annual points meeting on Friday, Feb. 8, at Goosey’s Bar and Grill in McIntire. There were 40-plus people in attendance.
Door prizes were randomly handed out by donations from area businesses.
Points winners were announced as follows:
8,600-pound Class - first, Leonard Fravel of Cresco, second, Denny Smith of Lourdes, third, Kroneman Farms of Osage, fourth, Tom Shatek of Lourdes and fifth, Cory Kruse of Meyer.
9,600-pound Class - first, Tom Shatek, second, Denny Smith, third, Kroneman Farms, fourth, Leonard Fravel and fifth, Cole Kruse.
10,600-pound Class - first, Denny Smith, second, Leonard Fravel, third, Kroneman Farms, fourth, Tom Shatek and fifth, Cole Kruse.
The meeting included discussions on the upcoming events as well as the new 2019 schedule.
