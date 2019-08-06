After 28 years of ministry, Rhoda Preston, 68, has decided to retire because she nor her husband, are able to do everything they really love to do as pastors.
On Monday, June 22, 2014, Rhoda Preston began her duties as the minister of the St. Ansgar and Little Cedar United Methodist Churches, following the retirement of the Rev. Peter Chang.
On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Preston preached her final sermon at the two churches. However, her official retirement date was July 1.
Ironically, it was also the final service to be held at Little Cedar Methodist Church, after 150 years of serving its congregants.
Preston has been replaced by the Rev. Sue Thomas, who will be shared between the St. Ansgar and Osage United Methodist Churches.
Before coming to St. Ansgar, Preston had been the associate pastor at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church and the head pastor of the Ventura United Methodist Church for the previous seven years.
While serving the St. Ansgar and Little Cedar Churches, Preston’s husband served as the minister of Methodist Churches in Manly and Bolan.
Preston spent about 20 years as a pastor in addition to serving as a Christian Education and Youth Director for 8 years. Prior to that, she spent several years as an editor at the United Methodist Publishing House in Nashville.
Before becoming an ordained United Methodist minister, Preston enjoyed working with children and youth in those churches, especially teaching Kindermusik and teaching piano lessons.
Some of Preston’s memories from being pastor at the St. Ansgar church included starting a Wednesday afternoon Kid’s Club, when she arrived, that grew to over 65 kids. “That was a hectic, happy time,” Preston said. “But unfortunately, we outgrew our space and had to cut back.”
Preston added she was proud of the congregation’s Thursday morning community breakfasts. It was a joy to have a place where persons from the community could gather every week for fellowship, lively conversation and a good meal.”
In looking back over her years as a minister, Preston said she could still remember the first sermon she preached and how nervous she was.
“My knees were shaking and I held onto the pulpit with one hand for dear life,” she said. “My knees knocked together so much they wound up black and blue.”
She added, “And speaking of colors, one of my most painful memories was the time I dressed up as a clown for Rally Day Sunday, complete with a red rubber ball on my nose—to which I was allergic. That rubber nose burned all the skin off my real nose. Later that afternoon, I had to offer a prayer at an anniversary celebration for a very sophisticated couple, now sporting a real-life clown-red nose. That was not my finest hour.”
Preston said one of her proudest moments was the day she received her doctorate in Biblical preaching from Luther Seminary in St. Paul. “And what a joy it was, to finally have the confidence to preach without needing a pulpit to hold onto,” she said.
Now that she’s retired, Preston said she is hoping to concentrate on writing. She is currently working on a book called “Up at Night,” which explores many of the significant biblical events that occurred at night. She’s also hoping to dabble in some fiction writing, too, as well as continuing to post on her blog, rhodapreston.com.
Now living in Cedar Rapids, they live close to their son, Tim and his family, which includes their two youngest grandchildren.
“But we also bought a Pruis, so we can make frequent road trips to Minneapolis, where our daughter Kathy and her family live,” Preston said. “Our ‘Minneapolis’ granddaughters are very active in sports, so I can foresee lots of soccer matches and cross country meets in our future.”
Preston concluded by saying, “Don and I were so blessed to be part of the St. Ansgar community. We loved living there.”
