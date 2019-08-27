The Mitchell County Press News’ annual football contest will begin next week.
Each week, the person who guesses the most correct outcomes of that week’s games will win a prize from one of our sponsors AND will be entered into a Grand Prize drawing for a $250 in Osage Chamber Bucks.
If there is a tie, the weekly winner will be determined by a drawing.
Grand Prize winners will be drawn from the weekly winners. Individuals can win more than one week, which will result in more entries into the Grand Prize drawing.
However, only ONE entry per person per week will be accepted by 4 p.m. each Friday at the Press News Office located at 1234 Main Street, Unit 2. Entries can be mailed to the Mitchell County Press-News, 1234 Main Street, Unit 2, Osage IA 50461, but MUST BE postmarked by Friday.
For questions, contact Jim Cross at the Press-News at 641-732-3721.
