Power outage in Osage on April 27

At around 6:20 p.m. on April 27 the lights of Osage went off for a brief moment of time. A homemade trailer came loose from a pickup truck on 7th Street and hit a guy-wire on a transmission pole.
Employees of Osage Municipal Utilities (OMU), the fire department, and the police department were all on the scene within minutes. OMU has a backup generator for the city, and employees were able to get that up and running shortly after the incident occurred.
OMU General Manager Josh Byrnes says that a quick response like the one the OMU employees gave isn't possible in 95% of the communities in Iowa, and that most communities would've been without power for hours.
OMU was able to fix the transmission pole and stop using the backup generator by around 9 p.m. that night, meaning that the backup generator was used for less than three hours.
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
