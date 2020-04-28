Power outage in Osage on April 27

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At around 6:20 p.m. on April 27 the lights of Osage went off for a brief moment of time. A homemade trailer came loose from a pickup truck on 7th Street and hit a guy-wire on a transmission pole.

Employees of Osage Municipal Utilities (OMU), the fire department, and the police department were all on the scene within minutes. OMU has a backup generator for the city, and employees were able to get that up and running shortly after the incident occurred.

OMU General Manager Josh Byrnes says that a quick response like the one the OMU employees gave isn't possible in 95% of the communities in Iowa, and that most communities would've been without power for hours.

OMU was able to fix the transmission pole and stop using the backup generator by around 9 p.m. that night, meaning that the backup generator was used for less than three hours.

Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.