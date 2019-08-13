Adrianna Kruse - St. Ansgar Believers
Alexis Kolbet - Osage High Towers
Andrew Hall - Stacyville Shooting Stars
Market Poultry Reserve Champion
Whitney Huisman - St. Ansgar FFA
Fancy Breeding Stock Champion
Tori Eckard - St. Ansgar FFA
Fancy Breeding Stock Reserve Champion
Victoria Schwarting - Osage Warhawks
Alexia Retterath - St. Ansgar FFA
Reserve Champion Waterfowl
Emma Retterath - St. Ansgar FFA
Tori Eckard - St. Ansgar FFA
Adrianna Kruse - St. Ansgar Believers
Champion Intermediate Showman
Tori Eckard - St. Ansgar FFA
Alexis Kolbet – Osage High Towers
Whitney Huisman - St. Ansgar FFA
Andrew Hall – Stacyville Shooting Stars
Matthew Hall – Stacyville Shooting Stars
Cooper Brumm, Blue, Tianna Charlson, Blue (4), Purple (2), Reagan Hollatz, Blue, Alexis Kolbet, Blue (6), Purple (2), Brock Retterath, Blue, Andrew Hall, Red, Purple, Evan Kruse, Blue (2) Purple, Caleb Levan, Blue (2), Garrett Meitner, Blue, Mackenzie Offen, Blue (2), Victoria Schwarting, Purple (3), Adrianna Kruse, Blue, Purple (4), Drew Offen, Purple, Blue, Ian Schwarting, Blue (2), Purple, Aidan Wagner, Blue, Catherine Weaver, Blue, Kaitlyn Olson, Blue, Kendall Olson, Purple, Kolton Olson, Red, Tori Eckard, Blue (4), Purple (2), Catherine Weaver, Red, Carina Blake, Purple, Carissa Blake, Purple, Matthew Hall, Purple, Whitney Huisman, Purple
IMG_0593 (3) - Copy.JPG
IMG_0599 (2) - Copy.JPG
IMG_0610 (2) - Copy.JPG
IMG_0613 (2) - Copy.JPG
IMG_0637 (3) - Copy.JPG
IMG_0638 (2) - Copy.JPG
IMG_0659 (2) - Copy.JPG
IMG_0661 (2) - Copy.JPG
IMG_0662 (2) - Copy.JPG
IMG_0674 (3) - Copy.JPG
IMG_0677 (2) - Copy.JPG
IMG_0681 (2) - Copy.JPG
IMG_0690 (2) - Copy.JPG
IMG_0720 (2) - Copy.JPG
IMG_0721 (2) - Copy.JPG
IMG_0724 (2) - Copy.JPG
IMG_1579 (2).JPG
IMG_1601 (2).JPG
IMG_1608 (2).JPG
IMG_1613 (2).JPG
IMG_1625 (3).JPG
