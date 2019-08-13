{{featured_button_text}}

Production Hens Champion

Adrianna Kruse - St. Ansgar Believers

Reserve Hens Champion

Alexis Kolbet - Osage High Towers

Market Poultry Champion

Andrew Hall - Stacyville Shooting Stars

Market Poultry Reserve Champion

Whitney Huisman - St. Ansgar FFA

Fancy Breeding Stock Champion

Tori Eckard - St. Ansgar FFA

Fancy Breeding Stock Reserve Champion

Victoria Schwarting - Osage Warhawks

Champion Waterfowl

Alexia Retterath - St. Ansgar FFA

Reserve Champion Waterfowl

Emma Retterath - St. Ansgar FFA

Champion Poultry Showman

Tori Eckard - St. Ansgar FFA

Champion Senior Showman

Adrianna Kruse - St. Ansgar Believers

Champion Intermediate Showman

Tori Eckard - St. Ansgar FFA

Champion Junior Showman

Alexis Kolbet – Osage High Towers

Heaviest Market Broilers

First Place - 9.5 pounds

Whitney Huisman - St. Ansgar FFA

Second place – 9 pounds

Andrew Hall – Stacyville Shooting Stars

Matthew Hall – Stacyville Shooting Stars

Ribbon Winners

Cooper Brumm, Blue, Tianna Charlson, Blue (4), Purple (2), Reagan Hollatz, Blue, Alexis Kolbet, Blue (6), Purple (2), Brock Retterath, Blue, Andrew Hall, Red, Purple, Evan Kruse, Blue (2) Purple, Caleb Levan, Blue (2), Garrett Meitner, Blue, Mackenzie Offen, Blue (2), Victoria Schwarting, Purple (3), Adrianna Kruse, Blue, Purple (4), Drew Offen, Purple, Blue, Ian Schwarting, Blue (2), Purple, Aidan Wagner, Blue, Catherine Weaver, Blue, Kaitlyn Olson, Blue, Kendall Olson, Purple, Kolton Olson, Red, Tori Eckard, Blue (4), Purple (2), Catherine Weaver, Red, Carina Blake, Purple, Carissa Blake, Purple, Matthew Hall, Purple, Whitney Huisman, Purple

