OSAGE | The Pledge of Allegiance will be said at the beginning of each Osage City Council meeting, beginning March 11.
During the Feb. 19 council meeting, Mayor Steve Cooper said a resident approached him and made the request to have the pledge recited.
Last month after a great deal of controversy, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 to allow the pledge to be recited before their weekly meetings.
Cooper said he told the individual who approached him "it wasn't up to me to make a decision."
He told the council members it is their decision since saying the pledge would be a change in meeting procedure.
Councilwoman Judy Voaklander said it the request had come at any other time she would have no problem saying yes.
However, she said she was "very upset with how they (the board of supervisors) handled it."
The supervisors received a request in late December to allow the pledge.
The board didn't include the issue as an agenda item for its Jan. 8 meeting.
Just before that meeting was called to order, some in attendance stood and recited the pledge.
Supervisor Stan Walk left the board room during the recitation. He said he did so because he believes the phrase "and justice for all" only applies to the rich in America.
The supervisors voted the following week to permit the pledge to be said before the official start of meetings, with Walk casting the lone dissenting vote.
"People were belittled because they didn't participate (in the pledge)," Voaklander said. "That left a sour taste in my mouth."
She suggested allowing anyone who is in the council room to recite the pledge before the official start of the meeting, noting no one should be made fun of if they choose not to participate.
Voaklander said the controversy over the pledge goes beyond Mitchell County and one member of the board of supervisors.
She said she recently read a news story about a 10-year-old Boy Scout who was at a city council meeting in Durham, North Carolina, and took a knee during the pledge.
The boy said he did so because of racial discrimination in America. He's also from a family of Quakers, a religious denomination that doesn't believe in taking oaths.
Councilmen Larry Mork and Brian Adams both said they agree with Voaklander's suggestion that the pledge be allowed before the meeting with people making their own choice to participate or not.
Craig Roalfs, street superintendent for the city of Osage, said he has spoken to his son, who was in the Marines for four years, about the pledge controversy.
Roalfs said his son told him his unit has discussed the issue and they believe "we are fighting for the people and it is your right to say it or not say it. That is why we fight and give our lives."
Councilman Ross Grafft said he's aware of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors' controversy over the pledge.
However, when it comes to the city council, "this has been brought forward in the right way," he said, noting the issue was put on a meeting agenda so the council members could discuss it.
Grafft said he would like to see recitation of the pledge be the first item on each city council meeting agenda, with those in attendance choosing whether or not to participate.
He said he would prefer this because although the official starting time for council meetings is 5:30 p.m., they sometimes actually begin a few minutes later.
Voaklander asked what would happen if someone requests a prayer also be said at the beginning of each meeting.
Cooper said that issue can be dealt with if it arises.
He said he's a veteran and agrees with Roalfs' son about the pledge.
"The thing that bothers me is it has become an issue," he said.
Cooper said he agrees with Grafft that the pledge should be made the first item on each agenda.
Grafft made a motion to do so. All four council members participating in the meeting voted in favor of it, although Voaklander said her vote was a reluctant one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.