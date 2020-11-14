Please support Dr. Haganman: Letter (copy)

Please support Dr. Haganman
Dr. Haganman has given close to 30 years to this community. He has been willing to go above and beyond for the care of his patients.
Regarding the hospital’s statement that it’s a personnel matter, I think it’s actually a personal matter. In fact it’s very personal to all of us who call him our doctor. He’s delivered our children, watched them grow up, and supported them along the way. Whether it is a speech to a teenager at an appointment about alcohol, drugs and sex or stopping by the school to see an athlete who has an injury, he has made himself available to help everyone he can. I have always trusted him to give solid advice and care for my family ever since we arrived in Osage 25 years ago.
I find it very disturbing that in a small rural community where we have struggled to find doctors in the past that it was so easy to just release one that was willing to stay, wanted to stay, and has provided such wonderful thorough care for his patients. Doc Haganman is part of the fabric of this community and is someone many of us have depended on for years.
My family spends several thousands dollars at the Mitchell County Regional County Health Center every year and I for one want to know the guy I trust is there when I arrive at the door. We need to support him and have a voice because it impacts all of us here in Mitchell County. He is my doctor and I will support him any way I can and hope you will, too.
Brent Jennings, Osage
Court should reverse Roe v. Wade decision
There’s a fight shaping up for the Supreme Court. The underlying issue is Roe vs. Wade.
As I’ve stated before, I do not condemn those who have participated in the procedure. I don’t know their circumstances. And I don’t condemn those who disagree with me. I don’t know the content of their hearts. But I condemn the procedure.
When baby killing became legal, proponents declared that poverty and child abuse would become things of the past. Those problems are now worse than ever. But legalized baby killing has certainly managed to cheapen human life.
In the interest of transparency, let’s call abortion what it is: Baby killing. The staunchest proponents will not say otherwise. And the proponents don’t have any problem with baby killing.
Dr. Kermit Gosnell of Philadelphia did more than let aborted babies die — he killed several. This went on for several years. When the story came out, it was mostly ignored by the mainstream American media. Apparently, the story of murders of babies by a doctor was not newsworthy.
Why are we surprised by our nation’s social ails? The our “throw away society,” we have made life itself disposable.
I hope the Supreme Court reverse Roe vs. Wade. Unborn Americans deserve due process of law. Each one deserves a fair trial before being executed.
Steve Pearson, Hampton
Wear masks, for everyone’s sake
Sept. 27, I saw a friend, our church people had prayed for her when we found out she had become one of the people that was hit with COVID-19. She was at Mercy One Hospital for 19 days. From the way she looked and the little I heard from her it’s plenty rough to go through. Now she was having after effects, still trusting God while recuperating.
I compared her to my husband after his heart bypass surgery.
Thank God for MercyOne.
Please wear a mask. The person you save may be your own — and your loved ones.
Erma Petersen, Mason City
Iowa needs statewide mask mandate
On Nov. 6th, the Globe Gazette headlined Gov. Reynolds’ claim and reported in detail on page A2 that she believed the election supported her inaction on mandating wearing masks.
Perhaps the governor’s failure to require everyone to wear masks did get her votes.
It also gave Iowa 150,000 cases 1,842 deaths.
The governor claims the mandate can’t be enforced. Perhaps she should overrule the law against smoking in public places ... or stop enforcing it? Second-hand smoke can cause cancer in those who breath it. The sickness spewed from a maskless sneeze is even more deathly.
We can be thankful for businesses that have the sense to require customers and staff to wear masks, or the death toll would multiply even further. They know they may lose some customers, but they value the life and health of their customers and staff more than money. Governor, stop caring about losing votes and start taking action that saves lives!
Burton Everist, Mason City
