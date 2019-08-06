Sarah Phelps told the Mitchell County Fair Queen judges being named queen would mean “reaching out to everyone because you’re representing Mitchell County; it’s important you let everyone to get to know you.”
Phelps, 17, will get a chance to do all of that as she begins her reign as the 2019 queen following her crowning last week during the Mitchell County Fair.
“It’s a little bit overwhelming,” said the recent St. Ansgar High School graduate after the pageant. “It’s something I dreamed of since I was a little girl.”
That dream will take her to the Iowa State Fair Queen Pageant this week, where the state queen will be crowned at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage on the state fairgrounds in Des Moines.
“It’s going to be such an experience,” she said just following her crowning. “I’m very excited.”
Phelps, the daughter of Kirk and Linda Phelps of St. Ansgar, will attend Iowa State University to study animal science, a natural extension of her years in 4-H where she showed livestock many times. She is also a National Honor Society member and was a member of FFA, choir, drama, speech and ran both cross country and track during her high school years.
Phelps was one of four contestants. Also competing were Madison Wagner, 17, daughter of Loren and Sandy Wagner of Osage; Carissa Blake, 17, daughter of Jason and Christy Blake of Grafton; and Katelynn Mostek, 18, daughter of Jeremy and Katie Mostek of Osage.
Named first runner-up was Katelynn Mostek and selected as Miss Personality Plus was Carissa Blake.
The 2018 queen, Sammi Scharper, extended her appreciation to all who supported her during the course of her year as queen. “It was a great opportunity to develop as a leader,” she said. “And I will tell you, all of these girls are great candidates; any of them would represent Mitchell County really well.”
Earlier in the afternoon, Nora Balsley was named Little Miss Mitchell County, and Spencer Johanns was named Little Mr. Mitchell County. Nora is the daughter of Derek and Jessica Balsley of Mitchell; Spencer is the son of Joe and Ann Johanns of Osage.
“I’m overwhelmed,” said Nora. “I didn’t know this would happen.” Nora, 7, has appeared in theater productions and says she loves to sing.
Spencer, 6, a boy of few words, said he was glad he won and he liked the fair.
Nora and Spencer were among the 35 or so entrants into the contests, among the highest number for the event.
First runner-up to the Little Miss title was Brynlee Kleckner and second runner-up was Elise Peterson. First runner-up to the Little Mister title was Chase Eastman and second runner-up was Maxwell Malmin.
On hand to help with the ceremony were the 2018 Little Miss and Little Mister, Molly Street and Landyn Kern.
Lisa Ahrens Peterson, Mitchell County’s 1996 Fair Queen, who went on to serve as the Iowa State Fair Queen, served as emcee for the Mitchell County Fair Queen event, while Raina Roll led the kids’ pageant.
