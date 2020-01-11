Petunias & Pixie Dust Boutique wins statewide business award

Petunias & Pixie Dust Boutique of Osage is the winner of the SBDC’s statewide December Small Business of the Month Award.

Petunias & Pixie Dust Boutique is an online boutique and pop-up store based in Osage. Owners Lacey Huisman and Michele Johnson opened the online boutique in October 2017, providing their community a local online option of attractive and affordable clothing.

They began selling directly to their customers using Facebook. Word of mouth, local ownership, and an instinct for selecting unique, well-priced apparel made Petunias & Pixie Dust Boutique immediately popular.

“We use Facebook Live to talk about new products and feature our favorite things, but we also just chat,” owner Michele Johnson said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Since beginning their online boutique, Huisman and Johnson have also held private parties, and have opened a pop-up shop in downtown Osage. They worked with Brook Boehmler of the North Iowa Area SBDC, as they transitioned to adding the pop-up shop. They also enrolled in Venture School, a seven-week entrepreneurial training program taught by the University of Iowa on the NIACC campus.