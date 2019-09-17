{{featured_button_text}}
A student-developed app for reporting school-related threats in Mitchell County that is now being used in other counties is getting a patent. 

Sheriff Greg Beaver told the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors Tuesday an attorney is working on getting a patent for Iowa Rapid Report. 

Collaboration leads to iPhone app

Last year students in the Osage, St. Ansgar and Riceville school districts worked in collaboration with the sheriff's office to develop the app, which allows young people to anonymously report suspected threats of violence at their schools. 

The app is now being used in Worth and Winnebago counties as well 

