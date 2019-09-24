A Mitchell County student-developed app for reporting school-related threats may be getting a patent.
On Sept. 17 Sheriff Greg Beaver told the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors that William Hughet -- a former Osage resident who is now a Washington, D.C., intellectual property attorney -- is working on getting a patent for the Rapid Report app.
Hughet has agreed to provide his legal services for free. All the county has to pay is the patent filing fee, "which won't amount to much," Beaver said.
Last year students in the Osage, St. Ansgar and Riceville school districts worked in collaboration with the sheriff's office to develop the app, which allows young people to anonymously report suspected threats of violence at their schools.
Rapid Report is now being used in school districts in Worth and Winnebago counties as well so students there can report threats to their local law enforcement agencies.
Students can download the app onto their smartphones at no cost. Beaver said the sheriff's office wants to keep the app available to them for free.
"We don't want a company to grab onto it and then make a tremendous amount of money from it so our kids have to pay for something they developed," he said.
Hughet has filed a provisional application for a patent for Rapid Report with the U.S. Library of Congress, according to Beaver.
Getting a patent isn't easy, and inventors sometimes don't succeed on their first try, according to Beaver. However, Hughet's expertise will be helpful, he said.
Hughet, who will be back in Osage next month, plans to meet with the students who developed the app as well as their parents, according to Beaver.
The students are going to the Iowa Leadership Conference in Des Moines on Oct. 27 to do a presentation on the app.
"Who knows where it will go?" Beaver said.
