Paradise Pizza gives back to the community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During this time of COVID-19 many restaurants are doing delivery or take-out options to support themselves during a time when people can’t sit down at restaurants. But for Paradise Pizza, a restaurant that is already familiar with delivery and takeout in St. Ansgar, COVID-19 is a time to give back to their community.

“We’ve actually done quite a bit of different things in our community since this all went on,” says Crystal Meitner, one of the restaurant’s owners. “We’ve gathered money to donate flowers to our local nursing homes, including Osage, St. Ansgar, and Stacyville. We have donated meals and shakes to the clinic and pharmacy, and then there’s been quite a few community people who have had us provide shakes or meals to different places also, like the daycare, and the clinic, and home health in Osage.”

Elaine Steinberg, the St. Ansgar Clinic’s clinic supervisor, the clinic has been appreciative of meals Paradise Pizza has been able to provide.

“They’ve frequently added treats to the meals," Steinberg said.

Meitner says the restaurant plans to keep providing essential workers in their community with meals until the pandemic is over.