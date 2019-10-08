{{featured_button_text}}

Those who go to Modern Glam Salon, which opened Aug. 1 in Osage, will see two familiar faces in new surroundings. 

Cosmetologists Maggie Huemann and Megan Otto, who formerly worked at Lea Brian's Hair Styling Salon & Spa in Osage, are the owners of the new salon at 619 Main St. Suite C. 

After 11 years at Lea Brian's, they decided they wanted to "start a new journey together," Otto said. 

Modern Glam offers haircuts, hair coloring, pedicures, manicures and facial waxing. 

For manicures, Otto and Huemann offer gel polish, which is stronger and longer-lasting than regular nail polish. 

Gel polish is popular right now, according to Otto. 

"It goes on the natural nail and it comes off easily," she said. 

Modern Glam also sells several different lines of hair care products.

Otto and Huemann are the entirety of the staff at the salon. 

Modern Glam is open by appointment only. Huemann, who has two kids at home, said she likes the flexibility this gives her.  

Modern Glam is open on Saturdays, but mostly for brides and their attendants getting ready for weddings. 

"We do a lot of weddings," Otto said. 

Some clients from out of town can only make it to the salon on Saturdays, so the owners like to keep that day open for them as well. 

Overall business at the salon has been "phenomenal," Otto said.  

Some of their former clients are coming to Modern Glam as well as "clients we have never seen before," she said. 

The salon is located in the back of the Verizon Wireless building and is accessible only by a side entrance. 

However, the owners say good word of mouth -- which is important in a small town -- has helped make up for not being clearly visible from Main Street. 

They made sure the business was on Google Maps.

Also, "We are huge on social media," Otto said. 

Those who come to the salon "love how open it is," she said. "It's just a nice, friendly environment." 

"It doesn't get too noisy in here," Otto said. "It's just a relaxing place to come."

Huemann said she and Otto had their own ideas for a salon, "so to see them play out is pretty awesome."

