Over 100 years ago, another, deadlier pandemic ravaged Iowa and Mitchell County

News of the virus began like a trickle of dirty water.
In the early weeks of September 1918, the Spanish Flu pandemic was rarely mentioned in the Mitchell County Press News. Local news of the war – a Liberty Loan drive and publication of letters by local soldiers who had reached the front lines – took most of the space.
But by the end of the month, it was reported that a local group of recruits headed for service in World War I would stay home from a scheduled training due to the “Spanish flu that has been raging in (training) camps,” according to editor and publisher, Clint Hill.
The cancellation probably saved their lives. By the time they would have arrived in the camps they would have landed in the deadliest infection period for the flu that killed millions of people worldwide in 1918.
Today, with the advent of a new coronavirus, more news reports are revisiting the 1918 pandemic. And while there are some broad similarities between the two, there are many differences as well.
The Spanish flu was estimated to have killed between 50,000 and 100,000 people worldwide. In Iowa, an estimated 6,000 died of the disease and over 93,000 were said to be infected, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Figures are estimates at best, since doctors initially were not required to report cases of the flu and no testing was available to determine its presence. Cases, most claim, were underreported at best.
The slow release of news about the flu turned into a wave in less than a month. On October 23, Hill opened his front page with the story that “six Mitchell county boys have been sent home from training camps in coffins, victims of the influenza or its immediate effects.”
James Steelman of Little Cedar died on Sept. 27, and Harley Watters, an Orchard boy, on Oct. 3. Ralph Warrington of St. Ansgar and Henry C. Witzel of Osage both died on Oct. 15; Charley Willis of Osage died Oct. 16, and Harry Poy of Osage died Oct. 17.
The young soldiers were not the only victims that week. The front page of the Press News was peppered with obituaries; the “local” news – short items of happenings in and around the county – repeated over and over what millions of Americans were experiencing: The death or illness that came with one of the worst pandemics to ever hit the U.S.
“Mrs. William Sweasey is one of the influenza victims we are sorry to report.”
And:
“All the Ben Champion family are sick with the influenza. Mrs. Lester Coonradt is caring for them.”
And:
“Mr. and Mrs. Raub were called to Dysart last week because of the sickness and death of the latter’s brother. When they returned home, Mrs. Raub was seriously ill and the entire family, except Mr. Raub, has been sick.”
By the end of October -- often called the cruelest month of the pandemic -- everyone knew someone who had died or was ill.
Everything about the deathly 1918 pandemic was at odds with what most thought they knew about influenza. It came in three waves and was first detected at Fort Riley, Kansas. The first and third waves – the spring of 1918 and winter of 1919 – were less harmful than the second, occurring in the deadly fall of 1918.
While the elderly and the youngest were most vulnerable in most flu outbreaks, this one targeted the robust and healthy. Its impact was swift: a person could fall ill in the morning and die in the afternoon, according to news of the day. Within hours of feeling the first symptoms of fever, and headache, victims’ faces would take on a bluish cast due to cyanosis; coughing could be so severe it could tear muscles. The influenza almost always resulted in pneumonia.
There are vast differences between 1918 and 2019 outbreaks. The medical community knew little about viruses in 1918 and had no effective treatment for its symptoms; sanitary conditions were unhealthy at best.
Still, response to its spread was surprisingly similar to today.
City officials then, as now, knew that close proximity meant the spread of the disease. They closed schools, churches, theaters – some just used the term “any gathering place” – to stop the disease. Handwashing was also urged.
Still, there were some who believed that a positive attitude was the best defense against the flu.
Hill reported that State Health Officer Dr. W. C. Witte said soldiers at Camp Dodge who were Christian Scientists “are keeping themselves in good health by a right attitude of mind.”
“Many people contract diseases mainly through fear of them, and this fear is the first thing we have to overcome,” he was reported to have said. He stressed preventative measures and to not worry about the flu.
“Entirely too much publicity has been given to the symptoms,” agreed fellow flu committee member, H. W. Byers. “And this has a bad effect on people.”
