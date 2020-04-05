Over 100 years ago, another, deadlier pandemic ravaged Iowa and Mitchell County

By the end of October -- often called the cruelest month of the pandemic -- everyone knew someone who had died or was ill.

Everything about the deathly 1918 pandemic was at odds with what most thought they knew about influenza. It came in three waves and was first detected at Fort Riley, Kansas. The first and third waves – the spring of 1918 and winter of 1919 – were less harmful than the second, occurring in the deadly fall of 1918.

While the elderly and the youngest were most vulnerable in most flu outbreaks, this one targeted the robust and healthy. Its impact was swift: a person could fall ill in the morning and die in the afternoon, according to news of the day. Within hours of feeling the first symptoms of fever, and headache, victims’ faces would take on a bluish cast due to cyanosis; coughing could be so severe it could tear muscles. The influenza almost always resulted in pneumonia.

There are vast differences between 1918 and 2019 outbreaks. The medical community knew little about viruses in 1918 and had no effective treatment for its symptoms; sanitary conditions were unhealthy at best.

Still, response to its spread was surprisingly similar to today.