Osage's Fourth of July parade back again

After missing a year because of COVID-19, the Independence Day parade was back again in Osage.

Because of the unusual circumstances, there were two grand marshals, Leo Chisolm for 2020, and this year’s honorees, the health care workers of Mitchell County.

The VA and the VFW got the parade started, marching down Main Street under a giant flag suspended from two cranes.

A unicyclist wove his way between fire trucks and EMS, martial artists blocked and punched, a dinosaur wobbled past children scrambling for candy, and the Osage Community High School marching band provided enough music to fill two years of festivities in one day.

