Osage's Adam Parks fires artistry from his forge

In the beginning, Adam Parks did not know his work was art. He needed to be convinced.

“I’ve always been a creative sort,” Parks said. “I’ve always worked with metal.”

Blacksmiths have always fascinated him. Five years ago, he decided to strike while the iron was hot. He built his own forge and watched a few Internet videos to learn the basics, then attempted to replicate what he saw. He is self-trained. He makes most of his own tools.

“It was a couple years of trial and error,” he said. “I didn’t know of any other blacksmiths around here at the time, so there was no one to mentor me.”

Since then, he has become familiar with local metalworkers. Parks also demonstrates the basics to aspiring blacksmiths, walking them through simple projects, while shaping a professional community.

“Metal moves a lot like clay when it’s hot,” Parks said, having worked with clay in high school art classes. “I had the basic understanding of the physical aspect, but it’s like anything, you’ve got to practice. Once you learn one step, there’s another step that leads to another and another.

“It’s amazing how good you can feel after a bad day, going out to the shop and hitting a piece of hot metal or turning wood on the lathe.”

Yet Parks still needed persuaded he was an artist. Enter Pat Mackin.

When the Mitchell County Fine Arts Council held its first show last summer, Parks applied to be a participant. As council chair, Mackin was impressed, inviting Parks to display his work.

“Since then, Adam proposed he and I work together to produce dioramas,” Mackin said.

Mackin constructs detailed structures for scale-model railroads. The artists will soon combine Mackin’s locomotives with Parks’ art.

Even with Parks’ forge and a heater in his shop, the coldest part of winter is not a time for work. But when the thermometer reaches 20 degrees, he is ready to bend iron into any form he chooses.

Parks earned a design technology degree from North Iowa Area Community College. He learned drafting, engineering and machine work.

“We grew up pretty poor, so craft supplies were in short form, but you could always afford paper and pencils,” he said. “Once I had the opportunity to get into art classes, I took them all through high school.”

“When I went into design technology at NIACC,” he said. “There’s a certain amount of technical skill, but there’s also a certain amount of artistic skill.”

“I taught myself how to weld because I understood the theory behind it,” Parks said. “I’d never operated a lathe other than a little bit in college, but because of my design background, I was able to step into it with very little training.”

Parks has also worked with other mediums. He fabricates and cuts home décor out of tin, designing signs and monograms and various other projects. Parks' daughter Kayelea, a high school freshman, is a member of 4-H and sometimes works and learns alongside her father in his shop.

“I enjoy the fact she’s not afraid to try something,” Parks said. “She’s not afraid to heat up a piece of metal and pound a sheet into the shape she wants. Last year she smelted iron. Watching her, I’ve learned more about my art.”

“I enjoy working in the shop, because it’s a challenge figuring out how to make stuff work and turning an idea into reality,” Kayelea said.

One intensive, rewarding project for Parks was an owl sculpture he recently built. It was an experiment gone right.

“It turned out the way I wanted,” Parks said. “When I work, I have a plan, but then I have to adapt.”

Copper butterflies are another love.

“You use chisels to chase and shape it. You focus in and everything else falls away. It’s just you and the metal. Two or three hours later you’ve got a butterfly. I love that they’re so lifelike when I’m done.”

The projects planned for this year include an eagle and a two-foot turtle.

Parks still considers himself a beginner. “I can make a lot of stuff, but there’s still so much to learn. I don’t think I’ll ever consider myself a master.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

