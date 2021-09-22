Osage Women's Connection presents 'Song in Your Heart'

On Oct. 5, Osage Women's Connection will present "Song in Your Heart."

According to a news release, the fun evening, which includes the program and supper, begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Osage VFW.

Inspirational speaker and special music will be provided by Rita Weber, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

According to the release, Weber is a singer, song-writer, and award winner of the Toast Master International Humorous Speech Competition.

She tells how she took advantage of adversity, as she has been blind since her mid-20s. Weber will share how she discovered "God's perfect plan" for her life, which was beyond anything she could have planned for herself.

Food and beverage will be served by Bec Mar Diner.

For Reservations, please contact Leilani at 641-736-4027 or Cathy at 641-732-4441 by Oct. 1.

